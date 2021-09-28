Carjacking, hit & run

Scene at Maryland & Boyle after a man was carjacked and hit by his car Tuesday. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Brentwood man died after being hit by his own car following a carjacking in the Central West End.

Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang was carjacked at gunpoint in the 300 block of N. Boyle and then hit with his Honda Element when the suspect drove off, according to police. Yang was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A short time after the crimes, Yang’s stolen car was found. Police ran after a suspect and later arrested him in the 4100 block of E. Prairie. The 47-year-old’s name has not been released.

