BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Houlihan’s in Brentwood suddenly closed Tuesday with no advance warning.
On their Facebook page, the restaurant said high rent and increased operating costs ultimately led to the decision to close, but employees are left wondering what happens to them and if they'll ever get paid.
Kody Rhoades, who was working as a server, was on track to be a bartender and had his second training session scheduled this week.
He had recently returned to the location at Hanley Road after a year working a warehouse job.
"I missed the people that I worked with, missed the workplace, missed the guests even," he said. "I love the people, the managers were great."
But Rhoades wasn't told the news by a manager. He found out on Facebook when a friend messaged him if the news of the closing was true.
That's when he saw the restaurant's post.
"I had a breakdown sitting at my kitchen table when I found out at 11:30," he said. "I was sitting there like what am I going to do? I have rent due on Friday that I was planning on being able to pay."
And he wasn't alone.
Daniel Wilson was left stunned when his girlfriend called him to tell him the news. He was actually dressed for work at the time.
"I'm out of a job, I have no money coming in, I have nothing right now. I barely have enough gas in my car at the moment," Wilson said. "I had no notification from any supervisor, any person who was suppose to be like in charge."
Like Wilson, Rhoades is left scrambling to find work, and with bills looming, he's stunned that the restaurant gave no notice.
"Any heads up would have been great," he said. "[More] notice would have alleviated mine and a lot of other employees irritations and frustrations and just plain pain that people are in."
According to the post, the company is working to place impacted team members at different Houlihan’s locations. The restaurant also said they are reaching out to competitors in the area on employees’ behalf.
But Rhoades said at this point, he just wants the money he's owed before he puts in any more time for the company- especially since this closure comes a year-and-a-half after the Fairview Heights location.
"Because of how this was handled I don't necessarily have that trust in the company to not do this again," he said.
