ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Sam Page said he would not impose a county-wide curfew Tuesday, but some municipalities have decided to enact their own.
Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt has ordered a 10 p.m. curfew beginning Tuesday and going indefinitely. The curfew goes until 5:30 a.m.
“The police department’s leadership told me today that a countywide curfew was not needed at this time. The St. Louis County police department will be supporting municipalities that do establish curfews tailored to their circumstances,” Page said.
Pine Lawn has also issued a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. It will remain in effect until it is deemed safe to remove it.
We've reached out to other county municipalities and are waiting to hear back if others plan to issue a curfew.
St. Louis City enacted a 9 p.m. curfew beginning Tuesday night.
In the Metro East, East St. Louis has issued a curfew beginning at 10 p.m Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Then on Wednesday, the curfew will begin at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. It will also continue indefinitely.
