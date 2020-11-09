ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Central West End staple is making a comeback, but not where regulars remember.
Brennan's said it will open back up on Wednesday, in its new location on Euclid.
The popular bar and eatery shut its Maryland Avenue location earlier this year, and found a new location just around the corner from the old one.
Brennan's is one of several businesses that closed or moved locations recently in the Central West End to make room for the St. Louis Chess Club expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.