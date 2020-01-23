ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The owner of Brennan’s is proposing a new concept in The Grove according to a presentation going before the Park Central Development Committee.
The proposed project from Kevin Brennan is a renovation of a long vacant auto body shop into an event space, cigar bar and art gallery. According to the proposal, the total square footage for the project is 1,000 square feet and would include a roof top deck and outside art gallery.
The building, located at 4300 Gibson Avenue, has been vacant for 10 years.
The proposal will go before the community development corporation for Forest Park Southeast neighborhood which includes the Grove district on Jan. 28.
According to the presentation, they hope to start construction in February with a completion day by June. Renderings show a courtyard
Brennan’s in the Central West End announced they would be closing their doors this spring after the Chess Club announced it’s expansion on Maryland Avenue. Culpeppers and FroYo already closed ahead of the expansion.
News 4 has reached out to Brennan for more information on the plans.
