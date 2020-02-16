ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the past few months, there have been several closings in the Central West End and some people have concerns over the future of the neighborhood.
In December, Culpeppers, a Central West End staple, closed its doors after decades in the neighborhood. Less than two months later, 1764 Public House followed suit. And just two weeks after that, Bar Louie shuttered its doors.
[READ: Bar Louie's Central West End location closes as chain files for bankruptcy]
The closing of Culpeppers is one of the casualty's of the Chess Club's expansion plan.
Local favorite Brennan's was also pushed out of its original space but instead of shutting down, they're simply moving around the corner, just 45 steps away.
"We’re pretty excited to refresh the space I mean it’s been 17 years since this place opened," Zach Gzehoviak said. “I think the neighborhood’s just in a transition and there’s a lot new development."
Gzehoviak pointed out the new luxury apartment complex that’s going up, as well as the new Salt and Smoke on Euclid. Residents still say they’d like to see more sports bars and late night coffee shops (RIP Coffee Cartel) to bring in the late night crowd.
