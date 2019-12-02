ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Central West End restaurant is saying goodbye to its location of 17 years.
Come Spring 2020, Brennan's will close its 4659 Maryland Ave location and look for another spot in the Central West End.
In a Facebook post, owners said they look forward to the "challenge of creating something new and original that still feels like something old and familiar."
