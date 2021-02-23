MISSING: Abigayle Labbee

Abigayle Labbee, 16, is missing after she left a note early Tuesday that she was leaving to go to Florida.

 Breckenridge Hills Police Department

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old girl from Breckenridge Hills was reported missing early Tuesday.

According to police, Abigayle Labbee left a home on the 3500 block of Glentown Lane in Breckenridge Hills at 4:00 am. Tuesday. She left a note that stated she went to Florida with her ex and 34-year-old Donald Lankford.

Labbee is described as 5'4" tall, 175 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Donald Lankford

Missing 16-year-old Abigayle Labbee is believed to be with 34-year-old Donald Lankford.

Lankford is described as 6'4" tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.

