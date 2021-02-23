BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 16-year-old girl from Breckenridge Hills was reported missing early Tuesday.
According to police, Abigayle Labbee left a home on the 3500 block of Glentown Lane in Breckenridge Hills at 4:00 am. Tuesday. She left a note that stated she went to Florida with her ex and 34-year-old Donald Lankford.
Labbee is described as 5'4" tall, 175 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.
Lankford is described as 6'4" tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.