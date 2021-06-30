ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a 59-year-old man last seen late Monday night.
Ying Ma, 59, had left a place in the 10400 block of Page Avenue around 11:30 p.m. to head to his home on Woodson Road since he was feeling unwell. Police said Ma never made it home and his family had not heard from him, and there was concern over the fact he had a stroke recently.
Ma was found safe, and though he was disoriented, he was returned to his family in good health.
