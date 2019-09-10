BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Breckenridge Hills city councilwoman said officials did not know that a recently hired police officer was captured on camera kicking a suspect when he worked for another department.
In August, Breckenridge Hills police hired a sergeant who was captured on camera kicking a suspect after a carjacking and chase in April. The officer worked for Woodson Terrace police at the time. The incident is under investigation by the FBI, the St. Louis County prosecutor says.
The officer resigned from the Woodson Terrace Police Department just days before an internal affairs interview. He was then hired by Breckenridge Hills police, a move that all eight the city council voted to approve.
A city councilwoman says officials did not know about the incident caught on video or the investigation into it.
“What we were informed of is that the officer is certified, he has worked in the area for a while,” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Caitlin Greenlee. “Why did you think it was okay to have this officer who was under investigation to join our PD? Why would we do that?”
Greenlee added that the process to approve the hiring was rushed.
“It was probably done within three minutes, that’s how fast it happened,” said Greenlee.
Breckenridge Hills Police Chief John Griffin told News 4 he was not aware that the officer was under investigation.
Greenlee says she and other city council members feel blindsided. They signed a petition calling for a special meeting. That meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night, but the city moved it to next week due to scheduling issues.
