ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals will enter the pandemic-shortened 2020 season down a key bullpen arm.
John Brebbia, who has appeared in 161 games in three seasons for St. Louis, had Tommy John surgery about three weeks ago, according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
During a Zoom conference with reporters Wednesday, Mozeliak revealed Dr. George Paletta performed the surgery in St. Louis, after Brebbia did not respond to a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection.
Brebbia had been dealing with soreness toward the end of spring training before camp was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. He did not improve following the PRP injection, and so underwent surgery to fix the issue.
Brebbia was a key member of the bullpen the last few seasons, appearing in 66 games in 2019 and posting a 3.59 ERA with 87 strikeouts.
Over his three seasons, he's put up a 3.14 ERA, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 3.67.
