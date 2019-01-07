BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) - According to a report by the State of Missouri, breathing air near the Bridgeton Landfill “may have been harmful.”
More than 100 people gathered in Bridgeton Monday night to hear the report.
The Bridgeton Landfill is next to the West Lake Landfill, where radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project was dumped more than 40 years ago.
An underground fire is smoldering at the Bridgeton Landfill.
The report also claims exposure may have increased stress or impacted moods. Residents feel like they should have been notified the air could be dangerous much sooner.
Steps have already been taken to curb the air quality. The state reports it is unlikely people’s health will be harmed.
