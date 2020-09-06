ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The American Cancer Society is shifting its guidelines, advising women to resume regular breast cancer screenings after many had put them on hold at the beginning of the pandemic.
Dr. Stephanie Schnepp, breast surgeon from SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, says they are taking precautions to make the doctor's office one of the safest public places people can visit. She says they are spacing out appointments, requiring everyone to wear masks, and changing waiting room protocols to avoid having too many people waiting in the same space.
Dr. Schnepp reminds patients that other medical illnesses, including breast and colon cancers, didn't disappear while we were dealing with the pandemic and it's time to return our attention to regular health screenings while remaining vigilant with coronavirus precautions.
