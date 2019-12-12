St. Louis police say a suspect was taken to the hospital about 3 a.m. Thursday following an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting happened at Tower Grove and Manchester. No officers were hurt.
Details about what led up to the officer firing shots were not immediately available.
Chief John Hayden will provide an update this morning.
Stay with KMOV.COM and News 4 This Morning for breaking updates on this story.
