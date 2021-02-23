Gov. Parson has defended his administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution. News 4's Damon Arnold crunched the numbers to see where the state stands.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is concern around Missouri regarding the fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, something Gov. Mike Parson has defended.  

As of Tuesday morning, the state’s one-time vaccination dose rate was at 11.5%, but all of Missouri’s most populated counties are under that number. For some perspective, if local areas were getting the statewide average doses, St. Louis City would get about 11,000 more first doses.

News 4 found that only eight counties in Missouri have a vaccination rate above 17%. Those counties are in rural areas. Counties with the lower rates make up the minority population in the state.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Parson was adamant the vaccine distribution is equitable. He claimed leaders in the St. Louis area were misleading the public.

Below is a breakdown as of Tuesday morning of the local vaccine percentages: 

  • St. Louis County: 10.5%
  • St. Louis City: 7.8%
  • St. Charles County: 9.3%
  • Jefferson County: 6.9%

