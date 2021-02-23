ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is concern around Missouri regarding the fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, something Gov. Mike Parson has defended.

As of Tuesday morning, the state’s one-time vaccination dose rate was at 11.5%, but all of Missouri’s most populated counties are under that number. For some perspective, if local areas were getting the statewide average doses, St. Louis City would get about 11,000 more first doses.

Gov. Parson defends vaccine rollout despite data showing underperformance in St. Louis region Fighting back against critics of his state’s vaccine rollout, Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday said leaders in the St. Louis area are misleading the public, taking aim at Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.

News 4 found that only eight counties in Missouri have a vaccination rate above 17%. Those counties are in rural areas. Counties with the lower rates make up the minority population in the state.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Parson was adamant the vaccine distribution is equitable. He claimed leaders in the St. Louis area were misleading the public.

Below is a breakdown as of Tuesday morning of the local vaccine percentages: