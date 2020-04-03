ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Data showing the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by zip code was shared by Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione on social media Friday night.
As of Friday night, 151 St. Charles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The graphic shows that the largest number for a single zip code, 36, comes from an area that goes from I-70 to the north and east.
Overall, the majority come from an area in the central part of the county along I-70, with a smaller number in areas along I-64.
More rural parts of the county, such as the southwestern portion and northeastern portion near the Illinois state line, have no reported cases.
