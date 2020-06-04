ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A homeowner shot a break-in suspect in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.
Authorities said a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times after he broke into a home in the 5400 block of Beacon. The 43-year-old homeowner reportedly confronted and then shot the man.
The injured man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
Police said a gun was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.