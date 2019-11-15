ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Bread Co. announced it's closing its downtown location.
It's the restaurant located on 6th and Pine. It's just one block north of Kiener Plaza.
There was a sign posted on the door saying 'this cafe is closing November 19th.'
The next closest location is in Soulard along South 7th Street.
