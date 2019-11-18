MILWAUKEE, Wi (KMOV/CNN) -- Seven workers are out of a job after a brawl at a Milwaukee Popeye’s was caught on camera.
A quick trip to Popeye’s turned into anything but, for Richard Fourte Wednesday night.
"It was just out of control,” Richard Fourte said, who witnessed the brawl. “That was the first thing that went through my head, like this is out of control…. I said to myself, I said, wow, there's a lot of people working here."
A lot of people soon turned into chaos.
"I heard one of them yell, ‘it's a fight!’ They ran to the back by the grills, okay. Now there was a fight back there, I didn't get that one on-tape," Fourte said.
A violent fight broke out, with chairs flying and punches being thrown.
"Honestly, I wasn't even going to get the chicken sandwich,” Fourte said, who added he had to leave empty handed.
The franchise owner released the following statement:
"This was an unfortunate, isolated incident which we take very seriously. The dining room was closed immediately after the altercation at 9:30pm. As a result of this, 7 employees were terminated from the Company, including the manager on duty."
No arrests were made.
