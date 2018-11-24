ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Alton-Riverview Gardens basketball game ended early when a brawl broke out between some of the players Friday night. Parents and other fans in the stands also got involved.
Video captured by the Riverbender shows the game stopped in mid-play when two of the basketball players confront each other below the basket in the Alton High School gym.
Madison County Sheriff Dept Lt. Lawrence Warren said three of the department’s deputies were at the game for routine security when the fight broke out. Eventually, so many people got involved in fights, the deputies called for backup, according to Warren. Officers from Alton, East Alton, Wood River, Bethalto and State Police responded. Warren estimated nearly 100 people were involved in fights, including students and parents.
No severe injuries were reported in the fight, no one was taken to the hospital and no EMS was needed on the scene.
Warren said the fight was most likely an isolated incident.
Alton Athletics said the tournament games scheduled for Saturday were canceled in a tweet early Saturday morning.
Redbird Tip-Off Classic Cancelled for Saturday, 11/24. https://t.co/x3cftCbf5W— AltonAthletics (@AltonAthletics) November 24, 2018
Riverview Gardens responded to the incident, saying the school is investigating. A spokesperson released the following statement:
"RGSD has a long tradition of athletic integrity and excellence. This unfortunate incident is not representative of the athletic culture that exists in RGSD."
Madison County Sheriff's Department officials say they will continue to investigate the incident. Once their investigation is complete, they will determine whether to file charges against anyone involved.
News 4 also reached out to Alton High School for comment. The school has not yet responded.
