ATLANTA (KMOV.com) -- The Braves announced they will not give out foam tomahawks to those attending Game 5 of the NLDS after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley called them "disrespectful" to his Cherokee heritage.
In a statement to the media in Atlanta, the team also said they will try to limit the use of the Tomahawk Chop during Wednesday's game.
Additionally, they won't play the accompanying music or Chop-related graphics while Helsley is in the game.
"As stated earlier, we will continue to evaluate how we activate elements of our brands. We look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after the postseason concludes," the statement said.
The #Braves have discontinued the practice of handing out foam tomahawks after the comments made by #STLCards pitcher Ryan Helsley, a Cherokee Nation member. Here is their statement: pic.twitter.com/NjioUNxsS0— Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) October 9, 2019
Helsley's mother is full-blooded Cherokee. After Game 1, the Cardinal reliever said the Chop, "devalues our Cherokee heritage and the Native American history."
