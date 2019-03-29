BRANSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Planning a vacation comes with the hassle of trying to choose the right place. TripAdvisor is helping by naming the top U.S. destinations for 2019, and Missouri's Branson made the list.
For eight years in a row, Branson has made the list of top U.S. destinations to travel according to TripAdvisor. Ahead of Seattle, Myrtle Beach, and Austin, Branson ranks number 19.
TripAdvisor says award winners were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants, and experiences in destinations over a 12-month period.
The top U.S. destinations are:
1. New York City, NY
2. Maui, HI
3. Oahu, HI
4. Las Vegas, NV
5. Orlando, FL
6. San Diego, CA
7. Chicago, IL
8. New Orleans, LA
9. San Francisco, CA
10. Island of Hawaii, HI
11. Miami Beach, FL
12. Washington, D.C.
13. Los Angeles, CA
14. Charleston, SC
15. Key West, FL
16. Nashville, TN
17. Boston, MA
18. Savannah, GA
19. Branson, MO
20. Seattle, WA
21. Myrtle Beach, SC
22. Austin, TX
23. Pigeon Forge, TN
24. Ashville, NC
25. San Antonio, TX
Branson is has an international award-winning theme park, family attractions and museums. It also boasts a historic downtown district, a full range of dining options and a host of hotels resorts and RV parks. For more information click here.
