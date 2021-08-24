OXFORD, Ms. (KMOV.com) -- The man charged in the death of Ole Miss student and St. Louis County resident Ally Kostial is expected to plead guilty.
In 2019, Brandon Theesfeld entered a not guilty plea in court for the murder of Kostial. According to reports, Theesfeld will plead guilty at a hearing scheduled for Friday morning.
Theesfeld is accused of killing Kostial in northern Mississippi in July 2019. The Lindbergh High School graduate was found shot multiple times.
Lafayette County Sheriff's Major Alan Wilburn says Brandon A. Theesfeld, 22, is charged with murder in the death of Alexandria "Ally" Kostial.
