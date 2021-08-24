OXFORD, Ms. (KMOV.com) -- The man charged in the death of Ole Miss student and St. Louis County resident Ally Kostial is expected to plead guilty.

In 2019, Brandon Theesfeld entered a not guilty plea in court for the murder of Kostial. According to reports, Theesfeld will plead guilty at a hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

Theesfeld is accused of killing Kostial in northern Mississippi in July 2019. The Lindbergh High School graduate was found shot multiple times.