OXFORD, Ms. (KMOV.com) – Brandon Theesfeld has pleaded guilty in the death of Ole Miss student and St. Louis County resident Ally Kostial.

Theesfeld is accused of killing Kostial in northern Mississippi on July 20, 2019. The Lindbergh High School graduate was found shot multiple times. In September 2019, Theesfeld entered a not guilty plea.

According to local reporters in the courtroom Friday morning, Theesfeld replied “yes, sir” when he was asked if he killed Kostial.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Mickey Mallette said Kostial told Theesfeld she was afraid she was pregnant and wanted to meet in person him, but he declined. After tweeting a photo with a gun and the caption “finally bringing my baby back home” following a trip home to Dallas, Theesfeld agreed to meet with Kostial after she left the bar on July 20. Later that day, Kostial was found dead at a picnic table along with several empty cans and 11 shell casings at Sardis Lake, about 30 miles from the Ole Miss campus.

Man, 22, charged in death of Ole Miss student Ally Kostial Lafayette County Sheriff's Major Alan Wilburn says Brandon A. Theesfeld, 22, is charged with murder in the death of Alexandria "Ally" Kostial.

Investigators disclosed that Kostial and Theesfeld’s phones both pinged in the location where she was later found. The shell casings found at the scene matched Theesfeld’s gun. In a letter to his parents, Theesfeld wrote he was “not a good person” and was either going to be caught or killed. He was arrested on July 23 in Memphis.

Statements from the Kostial family were read in court Friday that detailed her life and accomplishments. Theesfeld then apologized to the family and said he asked to God and the family to forgive him.

Judge Kelly Luther accepted Theesfeld’s first-degree murder plea and sentenced him to life in prison.