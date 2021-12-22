Braggin' Rights malaise for Mizzou? Illini poised to reclaim trophy

(KMOV.com) -- The Braggin' Right's basketball game between Mizzou and Illinois is annually one of the biggest sporting events of the year in St. Louis. Fans clad in gold and black, navy and orange make their way to Enterprise Center, splitting the arena split down the middle.
Those who make the trek from Columbia, from Champaign and from everywhere in between comprise the two factions of raucous fans there to witness one of college basketball's great rivalries.
Illinois leads the all-time series on the hardwood, 32-19, this has long been a rivalry marked by streaks. Dating all the way back to the early 1980s, there incredibly hasn't been a single instance of one team stealing back the title for that calendar year without at least winning the following game to continue the rights to brag for another year.
Illinois won eight straight from 1983-90. Missouri rattled off the next four. Then another pair for the Illini, followed by three in a row for the Tigers to close the 20th Century. Y2K was apparently real for Mizzou, as Illinois won the next nine meetings beginning in 2000.
Missouri got off the schneid in 2009, and formed their next streak of four straight over their rivals to the East. Then came a five-pack of victories for Illinois before the Illini ceded back to Missouri once again. Missouri has won three straight since, including last year's meeting that came at Mizzou Arena due to some fortuitous coin flip luck for the Tigers.
Though the Tigers enter Wednesday night's game at Enterprise Arena on a three-game winning streak in the rivalry, it's Illinois that comes into the event with the unquestioned edge in momentum. Missouri returns just two players from last season's NCAA Tournament roster, and their performance thus far on the season shows it. The Tigers defeated Utah 83-75 in their most recent game on Saturday to improve to 6-5 on the year, but some of the losses for the Tigers have been concerning.
Mizzou fell to Kansas City (UMKC) in an early-season debacle. The Tigers were blasted in a road loss at Liberty in which they scored just 14 first-half points. And most recently, Missouri was embarrassed by Kansas, 102-65, in the renewal of the Border War earlier this month at Allen Fieldhouse.
Returning junior forward Kobe Brown has been a focal point for the Tigers this season after playing more of a complementary role a year ago. Javon Pickett, a one-time Illinois commit out of Belleville East who flipped to Cuonzo Martin and Mizzou after a coaching change for the Illini, is a senior guard who has become more integrated in the offense this year than ever before.
That's been out of necessity, as Cuonzo Martin's incoming transfers and freshman have struggled to consistently make an impact during the non-conference schedule early in the season. Scoring has been of particular concern for the Tigers, as Missouri ranks 269th in Division 1 in points per game.
It's a stark difference compared to the situation for Illinois. Though Ayo Dosunmu left for the NBA from last year's roster, the Illini return star big Kofi Cockburn to lead a capable team with aspirations of doing damage when March rolls around. Illinois fans would tell you it hasn't been an entirely smooth ride through the early-season slate, but the Illini are 8-3 on the season and are well-positioned for success with the Big 10 Conference schedule around the corner.
The disparity between the two rivals is jarring. Illinois ranks 16th in the NET rankings metric. Missouri falls outside the top 200. The Illini are 14th in the nation in KenPom. Mizzou lands at 145th.
It's a mismatch on paper. It's possible it's a mismatch in the stands Wednesday night, as well, given the enthusiasm surrounding the Illinois program exceeds that of Missouri at present. And ultimately, it's expected to be a mismatch on the court.
Illinois enters Wednesday night heavily favored to reclaim the upper hand over Missouri in this rivalry. If Missouri doesn't find some traction within it's own program, it's possible Wednesday marks the beginning of yet another Braggin' Rights streak.
