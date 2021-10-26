ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Braggin' Rights game between Missouri and Illinois basketball will be hosted at the Enterprise center this year in December.
Last year marked the first since 1980 that the game was not held in St. Louis due to the pandemic. On Dec. 22, the two teams will go head-to-head in downtown St. Louis again.
The Braggin' Rights game has been a St. Louis sports tradition for decades. Last year Missouri won the game, held in Columbia due to the pandemic, for the third straight season. Out of the 51 Braggin' Rights games played, Illinois has won 32 of them.
