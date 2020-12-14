(KMOV.com) -- Following a thrilling 81-78 win in the annual Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois over the weekend, the Missouri Tigers basketball team is 5-0. With the release of a new batch of rankings Monday, Cuonzo Martin's Tigers are starting to get some recognition for their hot start to the season.
In the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, Mizzou checked into the Top 25 at No. 16, marking the first time the Tigers have been ranked since January 2014. That was also the last season in which Missouri opened its campaign with five wins in a row, as it has done this year with quality wins over Oregon, Wichita State, Liberty and Illinois.
The Braggin' Rights Game, which is typically played in St. Louis, took place in Columbia for the first time since 1978. The win for Missouri made it three years in a row that the Tigers have bested the Illini, though Illinois still leads the all-time series, 32-19.
The Illini entered the Braggin' Rights Game Saturday in Columbia, Mo. ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. Despite the loss being the second of the season for Illinois (4-2), the Illini fell only to No. 13 in the latest rankings released on Monday.
