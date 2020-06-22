ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's definitely getting hot in here this summer!
Award-winning rapper Nelly will join country star Brad Paisley and fellow St. Louis native El Monstero for a drive-in concert in July at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
The Waiting on a Woman singer will kick off the concert series on Friday July 10 followed by El Monstero on Saturday. Nelly will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar by performing his classics on Sunday.
Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their window when they pull into the venue before entering their designated tailgate area where they can park and enjoy the show. There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures.
For more information on guidelines, click here.
