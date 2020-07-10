EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Instead of packing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, hundreds packed the parking lot Friday evening to watch Brad Paisley perform as part of a weekend drive-in concert series.
“Concerts are our hobby as a group of friends... it’s what we do so anything we can do to get back to live music, we’re in for, whatever form it takes," said St. Louis resident Lisa April.
April and her friends packed food and drinks to enjoy during the concert. Despite the venue selling food and drinks, many attending the concert told News 4 they opted to bring their own to save money.
Meghan Newton, who drove with her family from the Kansas City area to attend Friday's concert, said ticket prices were also far cheaper.
"$200 for all of us to go," said Newton. “It’s just so classic. It’s a road trip with a drive-in. It’s so fun. It’s almost like you’re stepping back in time a little bit.”
Staff scanned tickets as the vehicles pulled through the gates. Concert attendees were also asked to pop their trunks for a security check before finding a spot in their designated section.
Each vehicle had an area next to their parking spot to set up chairs or a blanket.
Masks were only required to be worn if people left their designated area. Portable toilets were also regularly sanitized.
“I feel like it’s helping us move forward but move forward safely and we are totally appreciative and supportive and just thankful," said Newton.
The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is hosting two more drive-in concerts this weekend. St. Louis-based El Monstero will perform Saturday and Nelly will take the stage on Sunday.
