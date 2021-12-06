Brad Paisley is coming to town for the Inaugural Glennon Live Celebration

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- Country music star Brad Paisley and comedian Kevin Nealon are coming to the Chaifetz Arena on April 23rd for the Inaugural Glennon Live Celebration.
The concert will benefit the Children's Fund at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, the first freestanding Catholic pediatric hospital in the United States. The patients, families and caregivers of the hospital will be celebrated.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10th at 10 a.m. Click here to find them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.