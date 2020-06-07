BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A BP gas station employee shot a man after the man pulled out a gun and refused to leave the business.
The St. Louis County Police Department said the man showed his gun inside the BP at 4403 N Hanley Road in Berkeley and refused to leave when asked. The man then tried to enter where the store clerk and the cash register were. An employee then pulled out a gun and shot the man.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital for life saving treatment.
You are asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.