FRANKIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two boys drowned in a private pond in St. Clair, Missouri.
The boys, ages 7 and 8, went bike riding on private property and did not return home as instructed, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A family member reportedly found the 8-year-old floating in the private pond in the 400 block of Walls Ford Road just after noon Sunday. Divers then found the 7-year-old boy.
Both boys were pronounced dead later in the day at the hospital.
The boys’ identities have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.