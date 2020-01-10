MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two boys were arrested on the Maplewood MetroLink platform after a woman was pulled from her car and robbed Thursday night.
The boys, ages 11 and 14, allegedly confronted a 41-year-old woman in the 2600 block of South Hanley Road around 5:45 p.m. While the woman was trying to close her car door, a boy wearing a skull mask reportedly grabbed her arm. The woman was then yanked out of car and told to give the boys her belongings, police said.
After being pulled from the car, the woman grasped her purse, which she dropped when one of the boys pushed her, police said. The woman then ran to her workplace to contact authorities about the crime.
Following the robbery, officers stopped the boys in the 7900 block of Manchester Road at the MetroLink platform. The older boy allegedly had a black skull mask in his pocket and initially told officers he was 12 years old.
About 100 yards from where the woman was robbed, police said they found her purse and wallet.
According to police, video surveillance showed the boys getting into the woman’s car after the robbery, but they couldn’t drive it away.
