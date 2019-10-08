ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 9-year-old boy was with a woman during an armed carjacking in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
According to police, two men approached the boy and a 27-year-old woman in the 3800 block of Minnesota around 6:15 a.m. The suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and stole her 2015 Kia.
Both suspects then left in the woman’s vehicle.
The victims were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
