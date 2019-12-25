(CNN)-- Santa made a special stop in Indiana Monday night for an 8-year-old with autism.
Santa arrived not on a red sleigh pulled by nine reindeer but on eight wheels.
A big red fire engine at that.
The Brownsburg Fire Department responded with a different kind of rescue--saving Christmas for Tyler Burkhart, an 8-year-old with autism, after he was turned away by a mall Santa because of his service dog.
"Christmas is very overwhelming. A lot of people, a lot of lights. It's overwhelming for us," said Tyler's mom Alyssa. "Ryan is a wheelchair to a person who can't walk. Ryan is his support. Ryan helps him function."
Ryan is Tyler's support dog.
The fire department is making amends for the so-called bad Santa and bad elf who kept Tyler and Ryan away Saturday.
They were worried other kids could have allergies. Tyler's mom says they broke the law by banning the service animal.
"The damage had already been done at that point. You had a very crushed child," she said.
Ryan joined the Burkhart family in January.
Alyssa says his presence has opened the world to them. Now they go to restaurants and enjoy a normal life for the first time.
Ryan goes to school with Tyler who is a 3rd grader at Reagan Elementary.
In his words..
"I tell him to come lay on me. Sometimes he sits down and he gives me his paw," said Tyler.
Santa's horn isn't the highlight for Tyler though. It's getting to spray the hose down the street.
"I loved it," the child said.
Those bad memories left behind for good.
"He's going to be talking about it for days," said Alyssa.
No trip from Santa would be complete without one gift --- what else but a red fire truck. Tyler's got a few more requests not just for him.
"I want Legos and football cards and Ryan loves socks. He loves to eat them," Tyler added.
With a hug and a few photos out front of Santa's sleigh, the magic is back.
And that's the best gift to a mother who has been doing all she can to bring the joy of Christmas to her only son along with his 4-legged friend.
Just like the poem, this visit from St. Nick giving all a good night.
