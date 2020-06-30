ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The five-year-old boy who started a lemonade stand to raise money for an injured first responder is now thinking bigger.
Cooper Wallweber and his family were heartbroken to learn about the deadly shooting at Applebee’s that left Kinloch volunteer firefighter Arlydia Bufford on a ventilator.
Cooper decided to run a lemonade stand to raise money for Bufford, who was one of three people shot at the St. John restaurant.
Wallweber and his family raised more than $1,100 by way of the lemonade stand.
Now, they are expanding their efforts.
They're partnering with Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant Wednesday night and 30 percent of the night's profits will be donated to Bufford.
The restaurant is on Wolfrum Road in Weldon Spring.
