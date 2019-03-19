SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say an 11-year-old boy was the victim in a carjacking that occurred in the Fox Park neighborhood of South City around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The victim was sitting inside the front-passenger seat of a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu waiting for his mother in the 2700 block of Allen when a blue sedan pulled alongside the Malibu.
Police said a teenage boy between 15 and 18-years-old got out of the sedan and into the Malibu before he displayed a gun and ordered the victim to get out of the car.
The victim complied and the suspect then drove away in the Malibu with the sedan following.
The victim was not hurt.
