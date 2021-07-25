Boy walking home with younger brother injured in drive-by shooting in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old boy was walking home from the store with his little brother when someone driving opened fire and hit the boy in south St. Louis City.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 12-year-old was walking to his Dutchtown home with his little brother in the 3100 block of Keokuk when someone drove by and fired shots after 7:30 p.m. The boy was shot in the lower back and knee and grazed in the calf.
The boy was conscious and breathing when paramedics took him to the hospital. No other information was released about the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.