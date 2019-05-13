ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An argument led to an 11-year-old being taken while he was inside a stolen car in South City Friday afternoon.
Police said a woman parked her car in the 3900 block of Nebraska at 3 p.m. when she got into an argument with a man, who is known to her.
She told police during the argument the man pointed a gun at her, got into her car and drove off with the 11-year-old still inside.
The suspect dropped the boy off at a family member's home unharmed.
The woman was also not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.