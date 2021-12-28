Boy starts petition to create 'Damon's Law' after best friend struck, killed by school bus

IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A petition aims to equip school buses with cameras after a Festus boy’s death.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that when Damon Rice got off a school bus the afternoon of Dec. 21, he crossed in front of it. That's when the bus driver accelerated, hitting and killing the 6-year-old. State troopers said other students were on the bus at the time.

Vigil held for 6-year-old Festus boy killed by school bus The Festus community came together Wednesday night to remember a young boy killed in a tragic school bus accident.

A Change.org petition created by Rice’s best friend is hoping to implement changes to avoid a tragedy such as this from happening again.

“My name is Levi Johnson. I am 7 years old and I live in Imperial, MO. On December 21, 2021, my best friend, Damon Rice, was tragically killed when his school bus ran him over. I miss him and I want to honor his memory by making a change,” the petition reads.

The petition is a call for Missouri Governor Mike Parson to create “Damon’s Law,” which would require all school districts to install cameras on the front and back of every school bus.