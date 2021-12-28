Boy starts petition to create 'Damon's Law' after best friend struck, killed by school bus

IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A petition aims to equip school buses with cameras after a Festus boy’s death.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states that when Damon Rice got off a school bus the afternoon of Dec. 21, he crossed in front of it. That's when the bus driver accelerated, hitting and killing the 6-year-old. State troopers said other students were on the bus at the time.
The Festus community came together Wednesday night to remember a young boy killed in a tragic school bus accident.
A Change.org petition created by Rice’s best friend is hoping to implement changes to avoid a tragedy such as this from happening again.
“My name is Levi Johnson. I am 7 years old and I live in Imperial, MO. On December 21, 2021, my best friend, Damon Rice, was tragically killed when his school bus ran him over. I miss him and I want to honor his memory by making a change,” the petition reads.
The petition is a call for Missouri Governor Mike Parson to create “Damon’s Law,” which would require all school districts to install cameras on the front and back of every school bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.