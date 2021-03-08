ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a late night shooting that left a young boy dead Sunday.
Police were called to the 900 block of LaSalle Street near South 7th Street just before 10 p.m. where they found a 9-year-old boy shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
His identity has not been released.
