ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two boys found a gun in the basement of a north St. Louis City home Wednesday and one of them ended up getting shot in the face.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two boys, 7 and 10, were playing in the basement of a house in the 9100 block of Jordan Street when they found a gun around noon. The gun then went off while in the hands of the 10-year-old, hitting the 7-year-old in the face. Police said an adult was in the kitchen when she heard a loud bang. She later noticed both boys had injuries on their faces.
Police couldn't determine what the injuries on the older boy's face were from. Both boys were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
Investigators with the child abuse division are investigation more.
