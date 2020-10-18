ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A boy was shot in west St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the boy was shot in the leg in the area of Hampton and Cares in the West End neighborhood. He was shot just after 4 p.m.
He was conscious and breathing when he was found.
It's unclear who shot the boy or what the circumstances were. The age of the boy is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.