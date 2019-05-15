ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old girl was shot in the face and chest by a 15-year-old boy in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m. and found the girl wounded.
The victim told police she exited her home, was approached by the suspect and shot.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect was taken into custody and was referred to juvenile courts.
St. Louis police say their Domestic Abuse Response Team is handling the investigation.
