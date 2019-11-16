ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many did not forget to fill those blue plastic bags the scouts dropped off last week with food donations.
On Saturday, scouts from the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America went around homes in the area picking up donations in the annual Scouting for Food drive.
Residents were asked to fill the bags with canned goods and non-perishable items.
Officials said more than 30,000 scouts, parents and volunteers collected the donations bags. If your donation bag was missed by the scouts, you can drop it off to any Goodwill store between November 18 and 24 or you can call 800-392-0895.
Donations are then sorted, boxed and sent to the St. Louis Area Foodbank for distribution.
Officials hope to collect about two million food items.
