ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Every year around this time, local Boy Scouts distribute bags to area homes to collect food donations.
No bags will be distributed this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
News 4 is looking into how this might affect those in need in our community.
The drive originated in St. Louis and is the largest one day food drive in the country.
“It is approximately 700,000 pounds of food which is gonna be in the neighborhood of well over a million meals in the area that Scouting for Food campaign represents,” said Mike Zolezzi with St. Louis Area Foodbank.
This year, with the ongoing pandemic, the need is even greater. Since mid-March, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has distributed 48 percent more food over the same period last year.
"The numbers are going up, up, up, up, up, and we’re seeing people we’ve never seen before," said Rob Telthorst, director of St. Anthony Food Pantry.
News 4 visited the pantry in South City to see how the cancellation of the food drive might impact them.
While community members have been stepping up, the need is still very real.
The most recent data estimates that more than half a million people in the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s service area will face food insecurity this year as a result of COVID-19.
The St. Louis Area Foodbank is looking for help this year. For more on how to help, visit here.
