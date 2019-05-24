ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This Memorial day weekend, the Boy Scouts of America will continue their tradition of decorating each one of the 150,000 graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with an American flag.
The 70th annual Memorial Day Good Turn will be Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.
Around 4,000 Scouts from across the region will meet at the south side of the cemetery and march to the main flagpole at 12:30 p.m. A short ceremony will take place after the procession, and a military speaker will address the crowd.
It will take just two hours for the Scouts to place more than 150,000 flags provided by the cemetery.
For more information on the annual Memorial Day tribute, visit the Boy Scouts of America website.
