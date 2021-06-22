PENSACOLA, FLA. (WKRG/CBS NEWSPATH) – A Florida Boy Scout troop was doing some cleanup Saturday afternoon for an Eagle Scout project when they found human bones.
The building was the was built in 1934 and was used a meeting location for Boy Scout troop rallies and merit badge events. Now, it’s owned by the City of Pensacola, but the Bream Fishermen Association has used and maintained it for decades.
After the Boy Scouts made the discovery, police contacted the medical examiner, who confirmed the bones were human. Then, the University of West Florida’s Department of Anthology were called. Officers were seen bringing out five-gallon buckets filled with dirt Monday that a university employee would put through a sifting table to find any other small pieces of bone that were missing.
