ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of Boy Scouts placed food donation bags on doors last week as they canvassed neighborhoods in St. Louis, southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois.
The blue food donations bags were for the 34th Scouting for Food Drive.
With help from the community, the scouts were able to gather 1,970,766 items that will be donated to local food pantries in time for the holidays.
“We are grateful for another generous Scouting For Food collection,” Scout Executive and CEO of the Greater St. Louis Council Ronald Green said in a statement. “These efforts would not be possible without the entire community stepping up to help those in need. The generosity and commitment to our community are what make this region a great place to live and work.”
For those who still wish to donate non-perishable and canned foods, click here for the groups' collection sites.
