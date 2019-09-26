SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local Boy Scout troop says thieves stole their trailer filled with equipment and $5,000 in South City.
The trailer, belonging to Troop 52, was parked behind New Covenant Church in the Holly Hills neighborhood. Thieves cut two different locks to steal the trailer late Sunday night or early Monday morning, the troop says.
Inside were equipment and $5,000 from years of fundraising work.
“I was blown away, that’s like 15 years down the drain,” said Irene Savoldi, the leader of Troop 52.
St. Louis City police say 12 trailer thefts have been reported in the city in the past two months, including the theft of a trailer that left a South City business out $100,000.
The troop’s trailer is described as a white 2006 Pace American Trailer, with Missouri license plate number 22D6GJ. It has no Boy Scout markings on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis police.
